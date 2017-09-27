Airline swept Parkway in tight freshman and junior varsity games Monday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Vikings won the freshman game 34-30 and the JV game 21-16.

In another freshman game, Benton topped Northwood 24-0. In another JV game, Plain Dealing defeated North Caddo 26-0.

At Preston Crownover, Alex Boyd threw three touchdown passes in Airline’s freshman victory. Jordan Boyd caught two of the TD passes and Xavion Butler caught the other.

Garcia and Rovelle Young both scored rushing touchdowns. Fred Manning had an interception.

Jordan Gladney passed for one touchdown and ran for another in the Vikings’ JV win. Thomas Williams caught the TD pass and scored a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion.

Daniil Khrysostomu kicked one PAT. E.J. Donaldson had a fumble recovery.

Plain Dealing’s Caleb Lane threw four touchdown passes against North Caddo. Three went to Josh Williams and one to Jymaury King.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Report scores and game details to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com