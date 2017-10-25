The Haughton Buccaneers downed the Parkway Panthers 21-14 in a freshman football game Monday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Benton Tigers closed their season with a 41-24 loss to the Ruston Bearcats.

Peyton Stovall threw three touchdown passes in Haughton’s victory. Jack Edwards, Jake St. Andre and Gage East caught the TD passes.

Kason Formby had two interceptions to lead the defense.

Clint Lasiter tossed two touchdown passes in Benton’s game. Jackson Illingworth and Evan Chamberlain were on the receiving end.

Lasiter and Illingworth also hooked up for three two-point conversions.

Owen Wainscott returned a punt 30 yards for a touchdown.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

