From The Bossier City Police Department:

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR THREATENING A SCHOOL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

On March 15, 2018 the Bossier City Police Department Detectives received information about a threat that was made to a school in Bossier City. The suspect, 17 year old, Jaumore Lockhart, made a post on social media that stated he was going to “shoot up the school”. Lockhart did not specifically mention any particular school, but Lockhart is a student at Bossier Parish Community College.

Bossier City Police Department began investigating the incident and notified BPCC Campus Police, as well as, their administration.

This morning, 03/16/18, Lockhart turned himself into the Bossier City Police Department. Lockhart was interviewed by investigators and admitted to placing the post on social media, to get the attention of a female. Lockhart was charged with Terrorizing, and booked into the Bossier City Jail.

At this time, investigators believe that no school was in immediate threat of a shooting, but that this was a malicious post on social media. BPCC has its own Campus Police. Off-duty BCPD officers are also hired to patrol and provide security for the college. BCPD and BPCC Campus Police are in constant contact in regards to any BPCC related incidents.

Photo Courtesy of Bossier City Police Department:

Jaumore Lockhart