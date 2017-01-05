Bossier City Police have arrested a suspect for attempted murder in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that put one man in a hospital.

Caleb Elijah Wallace, 18, of Benton was arrested in Shreveport this afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force on a warrant charging him attempted second degree murder.

Wallace is charged with shooting Demuntae Lashun Bell, 18, of Bossier City after the two engaged in a verbal altercation Saturday night in the parking lot of the US Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Following the altercation Bell left the scene in a vehicle as a passenger while Wallace did the same in a separate vehicle. As both vehicles were traveling northbound on Barksdale Boulevard between Golden Meadows and Robert E. Lee Boulevard Wallace fired a single shot which struck Bell in the left forearm and torso.

Bell remains hospitalized at University Health in Shreveport.

Upon being arrested Wallace was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive from Bossier City and later transferred to the Bossier City Jail. Bond is set at $500,000.