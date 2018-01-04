Suspect arrested on numerous warrants

A Bossier Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducting routine patrol in the Haughton area received an alert from a license plate reader that showed a vehicle in his vicinity that was registered to a wanted person.

The warrants for Mardi Burl, 36 of 25 Iberville Circle in Princeton, were for three (3) counts of cruelty to juveniles. This suspect was also wanted for a domestic abuse battery charge that occurred on Jan. 3 in Princeton.

After the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle took off westbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 20. Louisiana State Police Troop G and Bossier City Police were notified of the pursuit. Multiple units from State Police and Bossier City PD were involved in the vehicle pursuit that ended in the Hooter Park area of Bossier City. The suspect abandoned his vehicle and was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Burl was arrested and booked at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on the following charges.

3 counts cruelty to juveniles

1 count domestic abuse battery

1 count aggravated flight

1 count resisting an officer

1 count expired drivers license

1 count possession of marijuana

Bond amounts are pending.

“This is a prime example of how effective LPR’s can be in apprehending wanted suspects,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said.