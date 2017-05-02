The suspect sought for shoplifting $80 worth of personal pleasure items from CVS Pharmacy on Arline Drive in Bossier City has been identified as Trey Teeters, 29, of the 900 block of Hemperly Ave. in Shreveport.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have issued a warrant for his arrest on the charge of Theft of Goods with a cash bond of $1,000.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying Teeters as a suspect who stole personal pleasure items from a store in Bossier City Friday.

Surveillance footage from CVS Pharmacy at the 4800 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City shows a man, identified as Teeters, entering the store just after 4 p.m. April 21. The man goes to the “Family Planning” aisle, picks up a three personal pleasure items valued at $80 and walks around the store. Hen then took the items into the restroom, but when he exited the bathroom and left the store, he did not have any merchandise visible on his person. However, store employees found opened empty boxes in the restroom where the man had just left minutes prior.