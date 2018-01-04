Suspect in multiple business burglaries in custody

A Haughton man wanted by Bossier City Police in connection with multiple business burglaries is behind bars in Shreveport.

48-year old Ricko Canaz Ball was arrested overnight by Shreveport Police on a burglary charge. They also booked him on arrest warrants previously obtained by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit in connection with recent burglaries at five separate Bossier City businesses. The total bond on those Bossier City warrants stands at $605,000.

Bossier City detectives say Ball faces even more charges after linking him to other multiple business burglaries including three at separate Valvoline Oil Change stores, one at an auto salvage yard and one at an auto repair shop. All of the burglaries connected to Ball took place over the past two months.