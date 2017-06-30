Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the identity of three suspects who committed who committed an aggravated burglary at a residence near Cypress Black Bayou Wednesday afternoon.

The three suspects are described at black males in their late teens or early 20s. One is around 6 feet tall, thin, wearing a possible Red Sox hat and a red shirt. A second male is short build, wearing a white shirt and some sort of nose stud piercing. No further description of the third male is known.

Around 2:20 p.m. on June 28, the suspects forcibly entered a residence at the 1800 block of Glen Cove Dr. in Benton. They manhandled the resident, tied him up, and then rummaged through the house. They left a short time later. As they departed, another person was driving to the residence, and that person provided detectives with information about the suspects’ identity and the truck they were driving.

Detectives tracked down surveillance video of that truck as it pulled into the parking lot of the Country Corner store on the corner of Linton Road and Parks Road around 2:26 p.m. The truck is described a silver/gray early-to-mid 2000 Chevrolet extended cab truck with a Texas plate.Detectives believe the residents at the house were specifically targeted and that this was not a random crime. Based on the continuing investigation, detectives also believe the suspects may be from the Waskom, Texas, area.

If anyone has any information on the identity of these suspects or the truck they used, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

A video of the suspect’s vehicle can be seen below: