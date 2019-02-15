By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Swan Lake Road and I-220 underpass could be widened to make room for a new church campus.

Word of God Ministries, a church based in Shreveport, plans to develop a new campus at the southeast corner of those thoroughfares.

An ordinance will be introduced at the Bossier City Council’s Feb. 19 meeting to dedicate $1.5 million to the project from the 2018 Louisiana Community Development Authority bond Issue.

“You all know the jury is improving Swan Lake Road,” Bossier City Councilman David Montgomery said at the council’s agenda meeting on Tuesday. “This will just connect what we did with Swan Lake Road to what the police jury is doing right now, and provide for the necessary infrastructure to handle the amount of people coming and going on a daily basis.”

Servicing around 250 Bossier community residence for three years at the Louisiana Boardwalk, Head of School and Associate Pastor at Word of God Ministries Tim Euler said his church is excited to grow their congregation as Bossier continues to grow.

“We have had a good relationship with bossier and are excited about the expansion there,” said Euler. “Were excited about growing as bossier grows and just be apart of the bossier/shreveport community.”