SWEPCO preparing for severe weather, power outages

SWEPCO is preparing for the potential impact of severe storms across much of its Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas service territory this afternoon and tonight.

The storms are forecasted to bring 60 mph wind gusts and frequent lightning, with the possibility of flash floods and tornados.

SWEPCO is carefully monitoring the weather system, with crews on the alert and materials ready.

SWEPCO serves 535,000 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle.

Public safety reminders:

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately. Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

How to report, track outages

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook or Twitter.