SWEPCO is warning customers about recent reports of utility fraud.

There are reports of callers claiming to be from SWEPCO or PSO (an AEP sister company in Oklahoma) and using SWEPCO’s actual Customer Service number of 1-888-216-3523. The caller claims that the person or business owes money for past SWEPCO bills and that service will be disconnected if not paid within 45 minutes by calling a second number to the Disconnect Department. The caller sometimes will suggest the customer purchase a debit or cash card to pay the bill. SWEPCO is NOT changing its Customer Service number.

SWEPCO does not call customers to demand immediate payment.

SWEPCO will NOT ask customers to purchase a debit/cash card to pay a bill.

SWEPCO does notify customers with delinquent accounts via customer bills.

“SWEPCO does not call customers threatening disconnection and demanding immediate payment,” said Scott McCloud, principal communications consultant, Corporate Communications. “If customers have doubts about who they are speaking to, they should hang up and call SWEPCO directly.”

Concerned customers can call SWEPCO’s Customer Solutions Center at 1-888-216-3523 anytime 24 hours a day.

For more information, see www.SWEPCO.com/account/bills.