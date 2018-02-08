The Louisiana Gaming Task Force is considering changing the way the state’s casinos to business.

The task force as recommended that state lawmakers alter the gaming laws to allow land-based operations. The recommendations also would change the capacity of gaming space at the casinos.

Most of the state’s riverboat casinos still operate while docked. The proposed regulations would allow the casinos to move their business to the land.

The proposal also recommends refining the capacity for casinos. State law says that the gaming floor should not exceed 30,000 square feet. The proposal would change gaming space capacities to 2,365 gaming positions. This change is to accommodate the larger footprint of many modern gaming devices.

The proposed changes already have caused a ripple in the local gaming market. The California-based company that owns DiamondJacks Casino has said it will consider adding land-base operations here or moving to Tangipahoa Parish along the Tangipahoa River.