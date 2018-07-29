From The Bossier Chamber of Commerce:

NEW BOSSIER PARISH TEACHERS GET SET FOR SCHOOL YEAR AT CHAMBER LUNCHEON

As the Bossier Parish School District welcomes close to 200 new teachers,

the newcomers were treated to a luncheon on Thursday, July 26 at

11:30 a.m. in the BPCC gym.

The event was hosted by the Bossier Chamber and sponsors Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Cyber Innovation Center and Breathe America.

Among those new teachers several walked away with amazing door prizes from

sponsors called New Teacher Supporters.

Farryn Cooper, new teacher at Parkway High School, walked away with the largest prize at the luncheon. She got a classroom set of laptops for her students. She is excited to teach English II this year. “I’m super excited about these computers,” Cooper said. “This will be an awesome asset for the classroom. These are really going to help them get their assignments done.”

Cooper will also step into the Head Coach position for the girls’ soccer team at Parkway. She says she will have a lot on her plate, but she has had a lot of support from Parkway’s administration. “I’m so thankful for the support I’ve been given at Parkway.”

If Cooper could give one tip to parents it would be for them to stay in constant communication with their child’s teacher. She said they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out this school year. “A lot of parents are scared to contact teachers, but I love talking to parents. I encourage parents to not be afraid to reach out to their child’s teacher.”

With more than 22,200 students attending Bossier Schools, the school district is one of the fastest growing districts in Louisiana in enrollment and performance. Scott Smith, Superintendent for Bossier Parish Schools encouraged the new teachers to show enthusiasm as they step into their new roles. “Enthusiasm is the key and it will benefit the children of the Bossier Parish School System.”