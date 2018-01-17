Team Louisiana names local athletes to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics Louisiana has selected 6 athletes and 2 coaches from the Northwest Area to attend the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Wshington. Overall, 65 athletes, 28 unified partners and 26 coaches from the entire state of Louisiana were chosen to attend. The games will be held July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle, WA. However, Special Olympics Louisiana needs to raise $130,000 to send the entire delegation to USA Games where it costs approximately $1,000 to send each attendee. The Northwest Area Delegation includes:

Athletes Ja’Cher Melton (athletics), Jawone Scott (athletics), Torion Huffman (bowling), Ashley Shelton (bocce), Jamie Hickman (swimming), Chester Smith (swimming), and coaches Elaine Ramoz (swimming) and Ricco Williams (swimming).

There are nearly 3,500 athletes and 1,000 coaches, 10,000 volunteers and delegates from all over the world expected to attend and compete in the 2018 USA Games. About 50,000 family, friends, and spectators are anticipated to attend. For more information about the 2018 USA Games, or to donate, visit the website at www.laso.org or call (800) 345-6644.

Special Olympics Louisiana is a statewide organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Louisiana offers year-round programs for 14,880 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers.

There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics. Visit Special Olympics Louisiana at www.laso.org. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOLouisiana; fb.com/specialolympicslouisiana; youtube.com/SOLouisianaTV, and specialolympicslouisiana.wordpress.com.