The sixth annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-off will be Saturday, March 24, at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Volunteers for Youth Justice is seeking teams of passionate home and tailgating cooks, caterers or professional chefs to compete.

A blind judging process involves more than 30 judges who will select the top three winning teams for each category – Seafood, Chicken/Sausage and Lagniappe. Each winning team will receive $400 cash prize plus a trophy and medals.

The 2017 event attracted over 5,000 attendees who sampled 62 entries prepared by 48 teams. We are looking for teams of passionate home and tailgating cooks, caterers or professional chefs.

Gates open at noon and close at 5 p.m. Awards will take place at 4 p.m. Admission is free and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, there will be a Children’s Area provided by Bayou Bounce and a variety of food trucks.

To register a team, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, visit www.gumbogladiators.com or call Volunteers for Youth Justice at (318) 425-4413.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.