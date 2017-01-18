The Fifth Annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-off will take place Saturday, March 11, 2107 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

The 2016 event attracted over 4,000 attendees who sampled 55 entries prepared by 45 teams. Early-bird registration is now underway. We are looking for teams made up of passionate home and tailgating cooks, caterers or professional chefs.

A blind judging process involves more than 30 judges who will select the top three winning teams for each of the categories. We have our traditional seafood and non-seafood categories, plus this year we have added a Lagniappe category! So all our chefs can cook up their best!

Gates open at noon and close at 5:00 pm. Awards will take place at 4:00. Admission is FREE and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, the crowd can shop a wide variety of area vendors. To give parents a break, let the kids have fun in the Children’s Area.

To register a team, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, visit www.gumbogladiators.com or call Volunteers for Youth Justice at 318-425-4413. Early bird registration, which includes a discounted registration fee, ends January 31, 2017.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.