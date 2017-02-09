A 14-year-old Shreveport teenager was charged over the weekend with Remaining After Being Forbidden and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon at the Louisiana Boardwalk Saturday night.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department have taken a no-nonsense approach and stepped up enforcement of the Parental Escort Policy to curtail illegal activity by teenagers who remain at the Boardwalk after curfew or when told to depart.

“The Boardwalk is a wonderful place for residents, tourists, parents, and children to enjoy their shopping and entertainment experience,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Unfortunately, the Boardwalk has experienced several incidents involving fights and use of weapons with teenagers who had remained after curfew. When teenagers or adults bring weapons, cause fights, and disrupt other patrons and businesses, we simply cannot tolerate such behavior.”

Bossier deputies and police officers will also work with Boardwalk officials as they continue their presence to ensure public safety.

“It’s imperative that we in law enforcement do all we can to help maintain a safe community here in Bossier City,” said Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams.

Juveniles 16 years of age and younger are prohibited from being on the Boardwalk property after 8 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent of legal guardian 21 years of age or older.

The teen was transported to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.