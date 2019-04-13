Teen Challenge director spends three days in giant cross as fundraiser

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Andy Jenkins has spent three days inside a hundred-foot metal tube to bring attention to a cause near and dear to his heart.

Jenkins, director of Minden’s Adult and Teen Challenge Family Center, has been camped out inside the 200-foot cross outside The Church of the Cross in Haughton to help raise money and awareness to drug addiction.

“I entered the cross on Wednesday, and will leave Saturday. I am camping in the cross for three days and three nights to help support and bring awareness to teen challenge,” Jenkins said. “There is a drug epidemic in America, and we are trying to help people find freedom from drugs and alcohol.”

The Adult and Teen Challenge Family Center is a faith-based recovery program for people who struggle with addiction.

“If you know someone that is struggling with addiction, Louisiana Teen Challenge can help,” Jenkins said.

Because the center is a faith based program, they do not receive federal or state funding. They rely on donations from the community, money earned from various fundraisers, or products sold by the center. Such as candles.

“Whatever you can donate, doesn’t matter how big or small, it will be a blessing,” Jenkins said.

To donate to the teen challenge family center in Minden, visit www.Laatc.com, click “giving” and select “donation,” choose Minden Family Center, and in the comments section write “camping in the cross.”