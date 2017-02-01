Teen donates stuffed animals to help domestic violence victims

Kylie Smith, a high school graduate, used her senior project to help deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office heal domestic violence victims.

While being mentored at the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center with Deputy Kelly Downey, Kylie developed and interesting way to assist law enforcement officers who respond to domestic violence calls. She started “Drop a Bear, Show You Care,” which places a Teddy Bear in the patrol cars for deputies to help comfort children when they respond to a domestic violence call.

This was part of her school project at Airline High School. She believes giving a child a toy will help calm them down in many of these domestic violence cases.

Last week, she dropped off 125 Teddy Bears and other toys to deputies with the criminal division of the Bossier Sheriff’s office.

Deputy Kelly Downey with the Northwest Family Justice Center appreciates Kylie generosity and effort to help the victims of domestic violence. She says domestic violence is a silent crime, and Kylie’s “Drop a Bear, Show you Care” campaign will help bring awareness to it.

Kylie collected Teddy Bears at school, her mother’s job and from several participants from out of state. She plans to continue the campaign even while she attends college in the fall.