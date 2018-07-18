The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, July 23, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be reduced to one (1) lane of traffic in each direction for routine bridge inspection.

This bridge is located approximately 1.4 miles west of LA 3 (Benton Road).

Alternate Route: This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1, I-20 and LA 3

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.