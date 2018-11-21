Bossier Schools 2018 Thankful Fors

The BPT’s Thanksgiving tradition continues with our where Bossier Parish Schools students let us know what they have to give thanks for this holiday

I am thankful for food. Kallie S.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for that I have a family. Elijah F.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my family. Layken C.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom and dad. Bella H.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my big family. McKenzie A.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for being able to help other people. Bode M.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my parents. Ahlasia H.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for gifts. Cambria P.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom. Hailey S.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for clothes. Selena L. -second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my house. Eli M-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my teacher. Brooklyn L. -second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom and my dad. Sy S.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my family. Jaylen B.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom. Anaya B.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for everything I have and my family. Samantha O.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my family. Shelbi P.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My birthday. It is on Thanksgiving. I’m also thankful for God. Dasiya A.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

Everybody because everybody should be loved. Brooklynn M.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My family and all others.Cameron H.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My family. Wyatt C.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My brother’s birthday because it’s in 29 days. Michael S.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

The turkey and my family. Saraya T.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My mom and turkey.Ja’various C.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

The food because it is delicious. Gabby B.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My papa because he had cancer. Annabelle H.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My mom and my dad because my dad has a broken arm. Emma M.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

Everybody coming to my house and the food.Gaven S.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

The food and having my family there. Abram B.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

Having a place to stay and a home.Aliyah D. – second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My mom and my dad. Sa’riya M.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

All the turkey I can eat. Markis C.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

All my toys. Liliana B.-second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My parents because they are nice.Ryan M.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

My games and toys. Phabian W.- second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my family, because they are the best. -Molly Byrd, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom because she makes me dinner. -Caden Lee, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for God because he made us. -Audrey Finklea, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my dad because he teaches me how to build things. -Josef Manley, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my schools because I learn a lot there! -Fallyn Johnson, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom because she is nice to me and awesome. -Eli De Los Santos, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for God and Jesus for doing everything for us. -Scarlett Bass, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my teacher. -Delton Cornnor, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for all of my cousins because they play games with me. -Drew Castleman, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my whole family because they love me and play with me. -Phoenix Fohl, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for those who served in the military and gave their lives. -Jude Spinney, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom and dad because they cook for me, and take me to Justice. -Kennadi Allen, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my parents. -Grayson French, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my parents because they take care of me. -Braelynn Garison, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my mom because she always cooks for me and my brother. -Saltria Nwabounia, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my family, teacher, and friends. -Kyleigh Cathey, second grade Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my dog Marshall and karate for getting me through hard times. -Christian Willis, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my dad because he takes me hunting and everywhere he goes. -John Aaron Mitchell, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

I am thankful for my dad because he working for the Air Force on airplane for battle. -Nathan Addison, second grade, Haughton Elementary School

“ I am thankful for a roof over my head, food, and my family.”- Ashur, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

“ I am thankful for my mom, dogs, my brother, and my grandparents.” – Caleb B., 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for food, water, shelter, school, friends, and my family.- Keaton B., 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for my mom, dad, brothers, sisters, and shelter.”- Caleb S., 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for school, food, my teacher, and my family.- Jasmine, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for Ava, Keaton, my family, food, and my cat.- Fiona, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my sisters, my clothes, my food, and my school.- Makenna, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for my teacher, my family, and my friends.- Kendra, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for my family, teacher, pets, and food. – Kylie, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for my family, cousins, and friends.- Tucker, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for food, my mom, dad, sister, brother, cat, and friends.- Chandler, 2nd grade, Haughton Elementary

I am thankful for many things. I moved here from Honduras and I am thankful that mu parents help me learn to speak the English language. If I learn to speak English I can do my work at school better and I can grow up to get a good job in America. –Jose Fredy, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my dogs, my school, my house, good friends, my teachers, and my big backyard. –Emiliano Villarreal, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family because they care about me and they feed me. –Mercedes Taylor, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my teachers, all of my family members, the food that I have, my school, and my house. –Fernando Acuna, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for peace, kindness, and helpfulness. –Zy’Quinton Kemp, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my brother and sister, my family and my grandparents. –Dwayne Iriarte, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for life, my friends, my house, my mom and dad, my school, my grandparents, and my bed. –Sydney Eason, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my teachers, my mom and dad, my class, my school, and my best friend. –Ma’Ryhiah Johnson, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother, my grandmother, my grandfather, my teachers, my life, my school, and my house. –Joy’Lynn Mattox, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my parents, my siblings, my cats and dogs and the warm bed that I get to sleep in. –Cy Gaspard, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my puppy, school, family, and food. –Nola Bardon, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my puppy, my friends, my family, my school, my sister, my life and the world. –Isabella Rodrigues, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for everything. –Nickolas Henry, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my friends because they are always there for me. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they love me. I am thankful to have a baby sister. I am thankful that I can do a lot of fun things. –Xaiden Small, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family, friends, my house, clothes, food, my teachers, and the school. –Izabella Rosenbaum, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

First, I am thankful for having a family because they take care of me and they love me with all of their heart. Next, I also love them because they will be there when I need them and they give me hugs. Finally, we will take care of each other no matter what. –Hilary Andrade, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for people who survive cancer, my family because when I am sad they talk to me, and my friends because they help me with things. –Jonathan Ayala, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my mom and dad. –Jimarion Arthur, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me and loves me. I know she will always be there for me. –Nalani Garrett, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for Waller Elementary School, because it is the best thing to get you smart. Waller will help me get to college so I can get a good job. I am also thankful for God because he is the reason Waller was made. –Brandy West, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my class, my teachers, my life, my family, my bed, my dog, food, a nice home, and my friends. –Kaylee Wilhite, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my school, friends, and my cousins. –LaTavious Banaka, fourth grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for having food on my table and clothes on my back. It wouldn’t be possible without my family and friends. I also am thankful for the roof over my head. I am thankful that I have such a special mom and dad because some people lose their parents as children. I’m also thankful for schools and teachers because they give us knowledge, and help prepare us for our adulthood. I am thankful for my friends who cheer me up when I am sad! I am grateful to be alive! Trinitee black, 5th grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for giving me a school and my house and my dog and GOD and JESUS or we will not be alive now and God and Jesus are the best. Elijah Brown, 5th Grade, Waller Elementary School

I am thankful for my family because they provide me food, shelter, and someone to give me company. I am also thankful for teachers because they give me education. If I did not have teachers, I would not know anything. Another thing that I am thankful for is my dog because he always plays with me and protects me and my family. I am also thankful for my friends because they give me company at school and if I am feeling sad they will help me feel better. Yoselin Padilla Hernandez, 5th Grade -Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family because they never give up on me. I am thankful for my friends because they help me with sports. I am thankful for my my pets because they protect me. I am thankful for my teachers because they give me knowledge. Marcus Smith, 5th grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my friends, pets, my cousins, my uncles, my teachers, and God. Mckinsey Butler, 5 grade,Waller Elementary

I am Thankful for my family, having such a great school, such a great teacher,and such a great mom. Mika Krick, 5th grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my dogs, my friends, my teacher, food,shelter,and my school if i didn’t have these things i would be a different person thats why i love all these things.

That is why i am thankful! Naariah Keys, 5th grade, Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my house, food, and a good school because the teachers are nice and teach me many things. I am thankful for my mom because she is the one who provides food and clothing for me as well as a place to live. That is what I am thankful for this year! Quinten Williams, 5th grade,Waller Elementary

I am thankful for my friends,family, and having a house. Tony Webb, 5th, Waller Elementary.

I am thankful for my older sister. She is my biggest role model. Her company is Tara Hermes Davis. -Madelyn Boudreau, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my dog, and God, also my friends. -Carson Bryant, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for god and my family -Ethan Campbell, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family because they help me in all the things i do like baseball and archery. -Spencer Campbell fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad. -Tristan Counts, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, mom, Dad, and God. -Hadley Davis, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my teacher. She is amazing and she is so kind. I am so happy to be in her class. -Tristan East , fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, friends, and the one true god. – Benjamin Elston, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for games, technology, code, schools, and people. -Jackson Gore, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my friends, my school, my church, the house I live in, the clothes I wear, my toys and stuff I play with, the food and water I drink and eat, and that God gave me a life on this Earth. -Brody Hutchison, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family including my dog, my friends, God, food, water, a life, and home. -Jaxsin Johnson, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for God’s love, my family, my friends, my school, my teachers, missionaries, the military, my church, and my church ministry. These things help me live a beautiful life. -Alaina Joles, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for a roof over my head and food that God gave us. I am thankful for my parents and siblings to take care of and my parents to love and take care of me. Lindy Machen, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for God and my family. I am thankful for them because they love me and they sacrifice things for me. -Lily Mcdonald, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, who loves me, my friends who deal with me and my puppy, when he doesn’t bite. -Aniya Middlebrooks , fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, teachers, god, and hockey. I am thankful for them because they are my heros and help me get through hard times. -Olivia Nawrocki, fifth grade Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my whole family including my animals. Also, I am thankful for my teachers and softball. -Maddie Ramsey, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for a house food and family. -Rowan Reed, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family. My family does a lot for me. -John-Michael Salvail, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, friends, God, and animals. -Ella San Angelo, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family and God. The reason I am thankful for my family is because when they help me get off of the ground. They also give me the opportunity to go to church. -Arden Smith, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family and having an education. -Paige Tran, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for having a life on earth with a great family and dogs. -Charles M. M. Valentine, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad because they keep roof over my head. They give my food on my plate. -Erica Venable, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my parents because they take great care of me. -Evelyn Ward, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my mom, dad, and my sister. I am also thankful for God and what he and his son did for me. -Luke Willis, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for good food I get to eat, also my friends, family, and teachers. -Allison Ardoin, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for family and food. -Tucker Beatty, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family because they are always there for me. That is why I am most thankful for my family. – James Burns fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my friends and family and my teachers and my school and all the holiday cheer going around. – Dominique Coore, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my class and teacher because they are are loyal to me. -Hayden Curlis, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my friends, my school, my teachers, and my dog. -Bailey Doyal, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, pets, and friends. Also, I am thankful for the faculty of my school, ability to play sports, and my health. -Katherine Duncan, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, friends, and my teachers. -Kylie Gunderson, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my teachers, and my health. -Giani Gutierrez, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, friends, and teachers. -Ella Hembree, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family and my teachers. -Cason Herndon, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my ability to play sports, my family, friends, teachers, classmates, and God. -Tanner Lyles, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for sports! I’m thankful for sports because if there were no sports than I would be so bored! -Lanie Machen, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family and my dog, food, water, God, Kingston, and my teachers. -Laila Mair, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful my mom and my dad and my teachers and my brother. -Madalyn Martin, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my friends and my mom and dad and Mrs. Graham and Mrs. Murphy, my teachers. -Owen McGinty, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my friends, and Mrs Graham. -Joey McKenna, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my class. I’m also thankful for my teachers, my friends, my coaches, and my dog. -Laci Moyer, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for the ability to play football and baseball and running. -Owen Patterson, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my teachers and parents. Thank you. -Ellie Soto, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my parents, pets, family, teachers, and my life. I love my life so much and it is the life I always wanted. -Tyler Welborn, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for Amanda Seyfried, family, God, ham, friends, Mrs. Graham, Mrs. Murphy, and Walt Disney World. -Machen White, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my family, my dog, and baseball. -Brady Williams, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my Mom, my Dad and my most of all, my family. -Ryder Youngblood, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary

I am thankful for my two cats and my mom’s cooking. -Choe Smeckert, fifth grade, Kingston Elementary