The Oaks of Louisiana held a Spring Style Show at The Oaks Tower on Friday afternoon May 4, 2018. The event was organized by The Oaks of Louisiana resident Lucille Williams.

Distinguished participants walking the runway as models were residents of The Oaks of Louisiana. The Caravan Band played music appropriate for the modeling senior citizens to “strut to their stuff.” Retired Brigadier General Peyton Cole (former Commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base) and his wife Kay were among the special guests attending this event.

Also attending were new residents at The Oaks of Louisiana Maj. Gen. Dean Erwin & his wife Nancy.

Photos Courtesy of The Oaks of Louisiana:

Former Northwestern State University basketball coach Tynes Hildebrand pulled double duty at the spring fashion show held at Tower at The Oaks. After modeling a dark jacket and plaid shirt, Hildebrand emceed as models showed off popular looks from Dillard’s.

Tower resident Jean Galloway added color to her white blouse with a multi-colored necklace and light blue scarf.

One of the outfits Billye Washington modeled was a white and black ensemble with pearl accessories.

Julia Hildebrand was pretty in pink, teaming her pink jacket with pearls and multicolored blouse with black pants.