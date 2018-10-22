The undead rise…for a good cause

SBC Zombie Walk in Bossier aids nonprofits

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A trip to the Pierre Bossier Mall Saturday would have seen it filled with zombies shambling around.

No, it’s not a horror film, it’s the the SBC Zombie Walk.

The event celebrated its 10th Anniversary Oct. 20 at the south entrance of Pierre Bossier Mall from 4-9 p.m. The free event was open to all ages and levels of decomposition and their furry friends.

Attendees experienced special ghoulish guests, wicked artists, spooky jewelry, eerie clothing, scary pet services, frightening food, demented door prizes, eerie entertainment, costume contests and a flesh-hungry photo op…All for a good cause.

Organizer of Zombie Walk Alex Richardson says, “It means a lot to me to be a part of the Zombie Walk since I began helping in 2016. Now I organize the whole event and imagine how cool it feels to tell someone you organize an entire charity event.”

Attendees were asked to bring donations to benefit Northwest Louisiana Food Bank as well as, LifeShare Blood Center, Robinson’s Rescue, and K-9 Karma. Monetary donations, non-perishable foods and giving blood earned attendees tickets for door prizes.

The Zombie Walk was started as a means of using the pop-culture phenomenon of zombies as a means of helping and benefiting the community, mainly the NWLA Food Bank with the theme of “Hungry Zombies Feeding the Hungry.”

“I like coming to this event because I have enjoyed Zombies since I was a little kid. Dressing up as a zombie is really fun and it gets me out of the house. Through art and costume is how I express myself,” said Zombie walker and attendee Gabriel Barger-Pulley.

Some residents who attended the event do so because it allows them to express themselves in a manner that they are not able to in there daily life.

Attendee Tracey Barger said, “This is my fifth time coming to the Zombie Walk. We love it. Tomorrow I will be anticipating next year. I love doing this event because it lets my inner evil out.”

SBC Zombie Walk (formerly known as Shreveport Zombie Walk) is the first official event of its type in Louisiana.

Looking towards future Zombie walks, Richardson would like to see the event expand and be supported by the whole city.

“I would love to see the Zombie Walk blown up into an even bigger scale, something that the whole city supports and people look forward to each year. Something where the Tourist Bureau uses it to bring people to Shreveport-Bossier and it’s one of the highlights of our city’s October,” he said.