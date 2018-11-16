The Warrior Network to host feast for military community

The Warrior Network, a non-profit network of local churches and businesses, will host the area’s fifth annual Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast Sunday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

“Our goal is simply to provide Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, desserts, etc., to members of our military community as a simple way of showing our appreciation to them, especially those who will not be able to travel home to be with family over the holiday,” said Trey McGuire, co founder of The Warrior Network, via an emailed press release.

This is a free event specifically for active duty, guard, and reserve military members and their families, no matter the branch they serve in. A limited number of veterans are servings as table hosts for this event. Also, over 100 community volunteers will serve military members at this event.

“We will have dinner, games, live music, door prizes, life-change stories, encouragement and much more,” McGuire said via the release. “We simply hope that our military members will find a local extended family through our efforts. This event is made possible through the generous support of several local organizations, businesses, and churches, including Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Northrop Grumman, First Command Financial Services, Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics, Magee Resource Group, McKay Consulting, and Littion Mortgage, just to name a few.”

Approximately 800 military members/families are registered to come, putting the event at maximum capacity.

More information about the event can be found at www.thewarriornetwork.org/feast.