Thomas Pressly announces candidacy for State House Dist. 6

Thomas Pressly, a local Republican attorney and Shreveport native, has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State House of Representatives District 6. The district includes multiple neighborhoods on the southeast side of Shreveport and a portion of Bossier City that is adjacent to Barksdale Air Force Base.

“If elected, I will bring strong, conservative leadership, a willingness to cut government waste, open transparency, and get government off our backs and working for our families. We can make northwest Louisiana a stronger place for all citizens to thrive. It takes common sense, a good work ethic and focus. I’m ready for the task at hand and look forward to taking my message to the voters,” said Pressly.

Pressly grew up in Shreveport and graduated from three schools that reside in the district: A.C. Steere Elementary, First Baptist Church School and C.E. Byrd High School. At Byrd, he had the privilege of serving as Student Council president, among other various leadership roles. After Byrd, Pressly attended Texas Christian University where he graduated cum laude from the Honors Program and served as student body president. During college, he also had the tremendous privilege of serving President George W. Bush as an intern in the Office of Presidential Advance. After completing law school at Loyola University New Orleans, Pressly returned to Shreveport.

Since returning home to Shreveport with his wife Maggie in 2013, Pressly has had the honor of serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Court Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. In addition, he has practiced civil defense litigation, labor and employment, and corporate litigation, most currently at Wilkinson, Carmody, and Gilliam. Pressly has also been involved in various community organizations, including serving as the chairman of the Community Renewal Young Professionals, on the board of Robinson Film Center, and as president of the Young Lawyers Section of the Shreveport Bar Association.

Pressly is running for the State House because he is concerned about the future of Shreveport-Bossier City. Pressly and his wife Maggie are the proud parents of a two-year-old son, and Pressly says he is running to ensure that the future of Shreveport-Bossier City is better for his son, and all of the children of our community. Pressly will work to build on the success of Barksdale Air Force Base, the completion of I-49 Inner City Connector, and the growth of healthcare, transportation, and other private-sector jobs.

The election to fill the open seat will take place on October 12.