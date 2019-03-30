Thompson wins seat on Second Circuit Court of Appeal

Bossier City, LA – Judge Jeff Thompson was victorious in the Saturday March 30, 2019 special election for the open seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, 2nd District. The 2nd District covers Bossier and Webster Parishes.

With 100% of the 122 precincts reporting in Bossier and Webster Parishes, complete but unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Saturday have Thompson winning with 7,337 votes (76%) over opponent Jason Brown’s 2,340 votes (24%). In Bossier Parish, Thompson won with 77% of the vote vs. Brown’s 23%.

Thompson will move into his newly elected position after having served Bossier and Webster Parishes as a judge for the 26th Judicial District since 2015. Prior to that, he served in the Louisiana House of Representative as state representative for District 8 in Bossier Parish from 2012 to 2015.

Judge Thompson will replace Judge Henry Brown, who retired from the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in October 2018. Thompson’s opponent in this race (Jason Brown) is the son of Judge Henry Brown.