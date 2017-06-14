Bossier City police have arrested three suspects, two of whom are juveniles, in connection with several vehicle burglaries that happened this past weekend.

Detectives with the BCPD’s Property Crimes Unit arrested 18-year old Terrance Jermanin Downing of Bossier City along with a 14-year old Bossier City male and 12-year old Shreveport male on multiple counts of simple burglary following an investigation into nine vehicle burglaries that happened during the overnight hours on Sunday in the Greenacres Place subdivision.

Over the course of the two day investigation detectives were able to link the threesome to the break-ins. The names of the 14 and 12 year old suspects cannot be released due to their ages.

In each of the break-ins the suspects entered vehicles that were left unlocked and took valuables, including purses, pocket knives and loose change.