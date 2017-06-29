Russell Hedges

Three Bossier Parish high school baseball standouts have signed with BPCC.

They are Benton pitcher Will Hine, Airline second baseman Peyton Jordan and Haughton outfielder Jonathan Plant.

Hine, the co-Player of the Year on the All-Parish team, went 10-1 with an ERA of 1.921. He struck out 74 in 71 1/3 innings. Hine helped the Tigers win their fifth straight District 1-4A championship.

Plant, a first-team All-District 1-5A and All-Parish selection, batted .368 and had an on-base percentage of .455 in district play. His defensive play is one reason Haughton upset three-time defending state champion Barbe in the first round of the playoffs.

Jordan helped Airline win its fourth straight District 1-5A title with his play in the infield.

Second-year BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam also signed four other area products — Southwood outfielder Cole Wade, Calvary pitcher Cole Downey, Southwood shortstop Zach Young and Loyola infielder Preston Lonadier.

“We want to build our program by recruiting from the area and region, which includes Louisiana and Texas,” Gilliam said in a press release. “I’m very pleased with the talented group of local and regional student athletes who will join our program and compete for the Cavaliers next year.

“This is one of the most competitive leagues in the country and we are very pleased to have top local and regional players committing to our program. We are continuing recruiting and expect other player to commit to our program during the upcoming weeks and early summer.”

