Three Bossier stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force cited three clerks at different stores in Bossier City for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21 on April 26.

Five other clerks at stores were in compliance with the law and did not sell alcohol to underage buyers.

A clerk at these three stores was found not in compliance with the law and did sell alcohol to underage buyers:

Exxon Food Fast, 1930 Airline Drive, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

Thrifty Liquor, 1450 Airline Drive, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

Thrifty Liquor, 3000 East Texas Street, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

These five stores were in compliance with the law that did not sell alcohol to underage buyers:

Valero, 1975 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Kangaroo Express, 1980 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Vincent General Store, 1000 North Gate Road, Bossier City (No Sale)

Chevron Food Mart, 1604 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Circle K, 2470 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City (No Sale)

“We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, “and we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing. Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal.”

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.