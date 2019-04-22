Three deputies sworn in at ceremony April 22

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies Monday in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

“It’s always exciting to welcome new deputies on our team,” said Sheriff Whittington. “The commissioning oath is something I take very seriously because behind that Sheriff’s badge they wear is a commitment to provide courteous, professional, and responsive service to the residents of Bossier Parish.”

“Bossier Parish is the fastest growing parish north of I-10, and Money Magazine recently named Bossier the best place to live in Louisiana,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Such incredible growth, coupled with the expansion of additional school resource officers and our need to fill vacancies, means that this is the best time for the best and brightest to join our team.”

“If you are seeking a career that offers an opportunity to make a difference in our community then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We still have openings and are ready to hire.”

While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old. To become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team, call the Human Resources Department at (318) 965-3459 to begin the process.

You can see more photos of the ceremony below (courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office):