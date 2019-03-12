Three lanes of I-20 west in Bossier City to close this weekend

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Friday, March 15, at 9 p.m., I-20 westbound over Westerfield Street and Union Pacific Railroad in Bossier Parish will be reduced to one lane of traffic, closing the three adjacent outside lanes.

Additionally, the on-ramps from both Benton Road and Barksdale Blvd. to I-20 westbound will be closed.

This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, March 18, at 6 a.m.

These closures are related to the ongoing I-20 overpass rehabilitation project in Bossier Parish.

An alternate route for travelers is Barksdale Boulevard to Hamilton Road/Diamond Jacks Boulevard to I-20.