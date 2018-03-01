Three Bossier Parish wrestlers will compete in the first Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star Wrestling Senior Dual Meet on Saturday at Zachary High School.

Airline’s Darrell “DJ” Evans and Matt Salinas are members of Team Scarlet. Haughton’s Daniel “DJ” Monroe is a member of Team Gold.

Evans won the Division I 182-pound championship in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at the CenturyLink Center last month. Salinas is a two-time finalists in the 190-pound division. He won the state title in 2017.

Monroe is a three-time state finalist. He won the Division II 220-pound state title this season.

Kent Masson of Teurlings Catholic is the Team Scarlet coach. William Gage of St. Louis Catholic will coach Team Gold.

The event will feature many of the other top seniors in the state.

