Three Bossier City schools are under restrictive movement in the wake of an incident Wednesday morning.

Bossier City Police are currently working an incident on Waller Avenue in the vicinity of Kerr Elementary, Waller Elementary and Rusheon Middle School.

Bossier Schools Public Liaison Sonja Bailes said via email that there is no immediate threat.

However, as a precautionary measure, the schools are on restrictive movement, which means classes are continuing as normal, but students will not be allowed outside the school building until authorities give the all-clear.

Bailes said School Resource Officers are at these three schools, as well as additional Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

“Again, this is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students,” Bailes said.

The BPT will update as more information becomes available.