Louisiana State Police Troop G are investigating a single vehicle crash in Bossier Parish involving a motorcycle.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that on Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 10:41 a.m., a 2002 Honda motorcycle, operated by 56-year-old Kenneth Smith of Homer, was southbound on Fairview Point Road when his rear tire failed. Smith lost control of the motorcycle, exited the roadway, and crashed.

Smith was ejected during the crash and sustained serious injuries. Smith was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires anyone who is operating or riding upon any motorcycle, motor-driven cycle, or motorized bicycle to wear a properly secured DOT approved helmet. Also, Troopers want to remind motorists to be aware of motorcyclist and share the roadway. Motorcyclists are not protected by the obscurity of a vehicle and even the smallest crash can result in serious injury or even death.

Motorcycle awareness license plates are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Please visit their website at www.expresslane.org for more information. Funds generated from the purchase of the plates will be used by the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign to increase awareness and promote/support training and education efforts for motorcyclists.