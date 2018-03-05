Tourism industry seminar set for March 20

The Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will host its next quarterly seminar, titled “What the SBAA and Tourist Bureau Can Do For You,” from 9 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Woman’s Department Club, 802 Margaret Place, Shreveport.

The SBAA is a membership organization for Caddo-Bossier attractions that supports sustainable growth and attendance through exposure, education, resources and representation. Eligible members are invited to attend the seminar. Eligible new members are anyone who works for a tourism-related attraction such as annual festivals and events, art galleries, museums, nature centers, outdoor recreation, performing arts venues, and tour guides.

The seminar will feature an overview of how to utilize SBAA member benefits such as the grants, cooperative printing, local and regional advertising through the Tourist Bureau, information on how to participate in the 2018 Be A Fan campaign, and more.

“The goal of this workshop is to educate local attractions about all of the support that can be provided by the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association and the Tourist Bureau,” said Robin Williams, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association.

Members of SBAA attend for free, and non-members pay $20 at the door. Cash, check or money order only. The seminar includes a working lunch. Not a member? Then join today. Advance registration is required and no shows will be billed $20. To RSVP, call 318-213-9391 or email avelasquez@sbctb.org by Thursday, March 15.

For more information on marketing programs offered by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org/industry-partners.