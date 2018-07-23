To address the integrity of the distribution system and protect the health of the end users, the Town of Benton will be conducting a free chlorine flush within its water distribution system as required by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The flush will begin on Monday, July 23. This event is expected to last 45 days.

The chlorine flush is being performed as an added precautionary step to prevent and control biological activity within the City’s distribution system.

Customers may notice open fire hydrants throughout the city during this period.

Possible Noticeable Effects: It is important to understand that during this temporary change there may be some discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a slight chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the tap until it clears. Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur. Fire hydrant flushing should remove a majority of the color and odor, but some may reach customer lines during the process.

Is the Water Safe to Drink? Yes, the water is safe to drink throughout this process. Any odor and color issues will be nuisance only, which will subside as the flushing is completed. Discoloration in laundry is possible during this time. Cleaning additives are readily available at local stores to help prevent or remove any discoloration that may occur. Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should consult their doctor to advise them if any changes are necessary in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures. Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals.

During normal business hours residents may call (318) 965-2781 with any questions concerning the free chlorine flush. The Town of Benton appreciates the patience and understanding of its residents as it works to further improve the quality of the water for all customers.