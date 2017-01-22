Haughton’s Josh Lister and Parkway’s Adrianna Wilder won events in the LSU High School Qualifier indoor track and field meet Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Lister won the boys 60-meter dash in 6.87 seconds. Kristian Mosley of Destrehan finished second in 7.04.

Wilder won the girls 3,200 run in 11:47.33. Mary Nusloch of Sacred Heart was runner-up in 11:59.44.

Parkway’s Cole Billiot finished second in the boys 1,600 in 4:39.33. Key Alfred of Carencro won in 4:32.97.

The Haughton foursome of Lister, Lavonta Gipson, Kynan Hayes and Emile Cola finished third in the boys 4×200 relay in 1:33.14. John Curtis won in 1:32.88.

