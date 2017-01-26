Motorists on one northern stretch of Airline Dr. are finding themselves facing lengthy traffic delays during the afternoon drive due to construction around Airline’s intersection with Linton Rd.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the problems can be chalked up to the inconvenience that often accompanies growth.

“The contractor on our wastewater system is working very close to the roadway on the east side of Airline near Linton Rd. and it was necessary to close one lane of traffic for the safety of both motorists and the company’s workers,” Ford said.

Ford said the biggest traffic problems are occurring between 3 and 6 p.m. when traffic heading north converges on the Linton Rd. intersection.

“There are about 11,000 cars using north Airline Drive daily and in the afternoon, about half of those are turning onto Linton Road,” he said. “There are times when afternoon traffic is backed up for quite some distance.”

Ford said the contractor is expected to complete work around the Linton Rd. intersection in a couple of weeks and traffic should return to normal.

“Unfortunately, progress can cause inconvenience, but the work should be completed soon,” he said. “We’re asking our citizens who drive that portion of highway to be patient and understand that everyone’s safety is very important to us.”