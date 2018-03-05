Trailblazer announces workshops

Trailblazer RC&D is planning to show landowners how to better manage their property, some of the wildlife that inhabits the woods and fields and how to handle their mineral rights.

A March 29 workshop in Ruston will show property owners how to manage wild turkey on their land. The session will be held at the Lincoln Paris Library and hosted by USDA National Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D.

Dr. James G. Dickson, outdoor writer and consultant, will be featured speaker. Topics include an overview of turkey biology, habitat improvement, food plot management and available financial and technical assistance.

Workshop begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29 in the library’s Community Room, 910 North Trenton, and concludes at 7:30 p.m.

Workshop partners and sponsors include ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Whitetails Unlimited; Progressive Bank; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Bienville Parish Police Jury; Union Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.

On April 9, a free Land Leasing for Minerals workshop will be conducted to assist landowners understand mineral lease agreements and their options as property owners.

Hosts of the workshop are the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Trailblazer. Presentations begin at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Parish History Center, 2206 Beckett St. in Bossier City.

Attorney Paul Spillers with Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh, LLC, will be the featured speaker. Spillers, a well-respected attorney who specializes in oil, gas and mineral law, will discuss land-leasing options, leasing terms, retaining ownership and more.

Sponsors include ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; the police juries of Bossier and Bienville parishes, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer.

To pre-register for either workshop or for more information, please call Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 and leave your name and contact information plus the name of the workshop. Also, please email ceo@trailblazer.org, or call (318) 243-9194.