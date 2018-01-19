Trial to begin Monday in bombing at veterinarian’s home

The trial of a Bossier Parish handyman accused of attempting to kill his employers with a homemade bomb is set to begin Monday in Benton.

Douglas Holley, 56, is accused of placing explosives under the home of Dr. Robert Hewlett and detonating the bombs while the veterinarian and his wife were asleep in their bed. Holley was allegedly upset about the death of his beloved horse “Charlie,” which he blamed on the veterinarian.

Holley worked for the Hewletts and lived near them on their farm in north Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident along with the FBI and ATF.