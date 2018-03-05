Troopers are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two individuals that are considered persons of interest in a local identity theft case.

The case involves people conducting fraudulent transactions at several business locations in Shreveport and Bossier City during February and March of 2017.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is requesting that anyone with information that may help identify these individuals to please call 318.741.2732.

Troopers would like to encourage everyone to monitor their personal information closely and follow up on things that are incorrect. Here are a few clues that someone may be using your identity.