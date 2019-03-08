Two arrested for multi-state cloned credit card scheme originating in Bossier

In February, the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into a suspected cloned credit card scheme after receiving a report of theft from a local bank. Detectives found that two suspects used cloned credit cards at an ATM location in Bossier Parish to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash defrauding victims in Texas, California, New York, and Michigan.

Detectives say there was a total of 220 attempted transactions at the ATM; 40 transactions were approved for a total of just over $8,000 dollars stolen.

Using surveillance video, Bossier City Police dispatchers successfully identified the suspect vehicle which led to the identity of the perpetrators. Investigators secured warrants for Marius Dinu, 30, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Romania, on charges of 40 counts of bank fraud and 180 counts of attempted bank fraud each.

Members of the task force tracked the suspects to Harris County, Texas where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Houston Police Department. Cloned credit cards, a credit card reader, a credit card writer, and a flash drive containing stolen credit card numbers were recovered from the vehicle in which Dinu and the juvenile were traveling.

Both suspects have been extradited. Dinu was booked into the Bossier Parish jail. The juvenile is being housed at the Ware Youth Center detention facility. Bail is set at $1 million for each of the suspects.

In January, the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male on six counts of monetary instrument abuse in a similar case. Detectives are sharing this information in an effort to alert financial institutions and other law enforcement agencies who may be working similar crimes. Credit card holders are reminded to always practice credit card security, check accounts often, and report any suspicious charges or activity.