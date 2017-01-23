Two BPCC debaters ranked in National Top 5

The mid-year national rankings of the International Public Debate Association were released this week, and two BPCC students are ranked in the Top 5 of all college and university debaters.

BPCC’s Dominick Mercer is ranked #2 and Steve Garcia is ranked #4, both in the novice division of debate.

“Dominick and Steve have quickly emerged, not only as leaders for our team – but also as a couple of the best novice debaters in the nation,” says BPCC Debate Coach Bob Alexander.

In their first semester of competition, Mercer and Garcia have combined to earn 51 wins and 9 awards.

“Dominick and Steve have raised the bar for our program, we’ve had a single student finish in the top 10 multiple times, but this marks the first time that we’ve had two students ranked this high,” adds Alexander. “These two are poised for tremendous success as we approach the state, regional and national championship tournaments in the second half of the season.”

For more information on BPCC Debate Team, contact Coach Bob Alexander at balexander@bpcc.edu.