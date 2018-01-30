Two honored for Special Olympics contributions

Each year Special Olympics Louisiana (SOLA) recognizes outstanding individuals, companies, and organizations that make a significant contribution to the Special Olympics program.

This year, 15 individuals or groups will be awarded for their contributions to Special Olympics Louisiana in 2017. There are two winners in the northwest area. Jamie Hickman has been named the Outstanding Female Athlete, and Jonathan Orta is the Outstanding Volunteer.

Winners will be honored at the Special Olympics Sports Awards Ceremony May 18 at the 2018 State Summer Games Patron’s Reception in Hammond.

Special Olympics Louisiana (SOLA) is a statewide organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. SOLA offers year-round programs for 14,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers.

For a full list of winners and more about Special Olympics, visit the website at www.laso.org.