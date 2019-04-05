U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship to be held here this weekend

Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com

The U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship, the largest event of its kind in the fast-growing sport of bowfishing, is coming to Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City.

This year’s event will be held Saturday and will feature the largest competition and biggest prizes in the sport of bowfishing.

The championship purse includes more than $100,000 worth of prizes and giveaways.

According to the tournament website, competition will be held on waterways in East Texas along with Caddo Lake and Red River. More than 300 teams from across the country are expected to compete.

The first place team will receive $25,000 in cash. The winner of the biggest fish harvested wins $5,000. All-new prize categories have been added for big buffalo, big common and big grass carp. Each winner of those categories will receive a U.S. Open Limited Edition Oneida Osprey Bow.

Other prizes include bows, bowfishing gear and more.

The live weigh-in will be held Sunday from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Bossier City.

Bowfishing, which combines elements of fishing with archery to harvest rough fish species, is one of the fastest growing sports in the outdoor industry.

Unlike traditional game fishing, bowfishing uses specialized bows to target species including carp, buffalo and gar that plague lakes, rivers and streams around the country. Removing these undesirable species improves habitat conditions for native game fish.

Visitors to the event will see custom bowfishing boats on display from across the country along with vendor booths.

Attendees can also meet their favorite outdoor TV show hosts and enjoy music and other activities.

According to the event’s website, food trucks including Music to Your Mouth, Uncle Ray’s BBQ and Beaujax will be on hand.

Throughout the weekend customers can take advantage of great deals on the latest name-brand bowfishing gear.

To learn more visit www.basspro.com/usopen



