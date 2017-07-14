Bossier Parish students return to class Aug. 2 for the 2017-18 academic year, and many will need help with school supplies.

In an effort to help families send their children to school prepared to learn, Bossier Schools and United Way of Northwest Louisiana are once again partnering to “Fill the Bus.”

Educators from Bossier Parish and community volunteers will be at the Bossier City Walmart at 2536 Airline Drive the next two weekends, asking shoppers to consider purchasing school supplies for children in need.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith and United Way CEO Dr. Bruce Willson will kick off the school supply drive at 4 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Walmart.

The “Fill the Bus” campaign will continue from 4-7 p.m. July 14 & 21, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 & 22.

All school supplies collected will be provided to counselors and teachers at Bossier Schools who see, firsthand, the children in need.