United Way NWLA announces program for nonprofit leaders

Applications now being accepted for Executive Academy geared toward developing Northwest Louisiana’s mission-driven talent

United Way of Northwest Louisiana will offer current and emerging leaders of nonprofit organizations the chance to participate in an educational program to improve their agency – United Way of Northwest Louisiana Executive Academy.

As United Way of Northwest Louisiana has worked with nonprofits across ten parishes, two areas have been identified where nonprofits need assistance: obtaining financial resources and learning to operate with best practices. UWNWLA’s new nonprofit academy will meet both of these needs.

This five-month leadership development series will focus on four key areas: understanding your leadership, management, and coaching styles; perfecting your professional persona through presentation skills, meeting facilitation, and purposeful networking; staying positive when you have to be tough; and industry trends, planning and visioning.

Organizations may also need help training their board of directors, implementing effective financial protocols, gaining official nonprofit status, or addressing any number of operational issues. Although UWNWLA already focuses some efforts in this area, the academy allows UWNWLA to make this program more systematic. By providing nonprofits with essential skills, we will increase the capacity of NW Louisiana nonprofits to serve their communities.

In 2015, UWNWLA received 127 grant applications during our grant-making cycle. Unfortunately, many of these applications were deemed ineligible because the organizations did not meet the standard of best practices that UWNWLA requires. The goal of the academy will be to educate these nonprofits to help them qualify for future grants.

The program will accommodate a maximum of 20 nonprofit organizations with sessions beginning on March 7, 2017 and will conclude with a closing ceremony on June 6, 2017. The individual investment per participant will be $300 – United Way of Northwest Louisiana and the Beaird Family Foundation will sponsor the remaining program costs. The series will be led by Baton Rouge based management and strategic consulting firm, Emergent Method. Any nonprofit leader is encouraged to apply – they need not be a current or former United Way grant recipient.

For more information on the program and to apply, visit emergentmethod.com/uwnwla-academy. The deadline for applications is January 31 and the class will be announced February 3.