It takes everyone in our communities working together to create a brighter future. Through hard work, donations, and time, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been able to do just that. In 2016, the local United Way with the help of community partners raised more than $1.7 million which will help more than 105,000 people during 2017.

In 2016, more than 800 companies, businesses and organizations, and more than 15,000 individual donors participated in United Way’s Workplace Campaign. Through the community’s donations, more than $1.1M will be reinvested into our communities.

At an announcement today, company and nonprofit representatives saw their contributions at work. Sixty-four organizations were funded through the grant allocation process for programs in the areas of education, financial stability, health and essential needs. The funds raised each year help children, families, elderly, the homeless, the sick, the abused and the neglected in a ten parish area.

Those in need are helped through various programs that help which include the areas of tutoring, mentoring, health screenings, literacy, housing, food assistance, after school programs, and so many more.

United Way NWLA also presented an outstanding nonprofit with their “Hidden Treasure Award.” Each year the award is given to a nonprofit making an impact that the general public may not be aware of. The 2017 award was received by Training, Education, and Mediation for Students, or otherwise known as T.E.A.M.S. Their focus is to keep kids in schools so they have a better chance of graduating and gaining employment. The 2016 Hidden Treasure Award was presented to Plant a Seed in our Youth Foundation.

Those funded are: