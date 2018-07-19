United Way of Northwest Louisiana is partnering with local schools in asking the public to help secure supplies for students in need.

United Way has partnered withBossier Parish Schools, Caddo Transformation Zone Schools, and Webster Parish Schools to seek help from the public for new school supplies with the annual Fill the Bus Supply Drive.

The drive will benefit more than 4,000 elementary, middle and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet throughout three different school systems. United Way Fill the Bus School Supply Drive seeks to lessen the strain on already strapped household budgets. On average, families with K-12 children in the United States will spend $123 on school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes according to the National Retail Federation. That does not include electronics, clothing/uniforms and accessories.

This allows children to start the new school year with the basic tools needed for success in school. Last year, with the help of volunteers, 4,500 backpacks full of supplies were distributed to schools in Northwest Louisiana.

The annual Fill the Bus Supply Drive is set for Friday, July, 20 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, July, 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2536 Airline Dr. in Bossier City.

Other participating stores include: