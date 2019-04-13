United Way to launch Day of Caring May 10

United Way of Northwest Louisiana will host its annual Day of Caring on Friday, May 10.

Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in northwest Louisiana. The event hosts more nearly 600 volunteers. The volunteers represent about 50 local businesses and nearly 40 local nonprofits are involved.

During Day of Caring, a team of 5-15 people are partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that a nonprofit may not have the financial resources or manpower to hire outside help to complete. That’s where volunteers come in.

“Volunteers are the backbone to nonprofit organizations and we are thrilled to see hundreds of people in our community get excited about volunteering. We’re also proud to help foster a love for philanthropy that may not have previously existed within a local business,” said Dr. Bruce Willson, President/CEO of UWNWLA.

United Way NWLA is currently seeking businesses and organizations who are interested in building employee morale and connecting with the community. Teams will have the opportunity to visit a local nonprofit and gain an understanding of their everyday operations.

The morning of Friday, May 10 will begin with a kickoff pep-rally breakfast at the Horseshoe Bossier City Riverdome. Teams will then spread throughout Shreveport – Bossier City to begin projects at their assigned sites. Completing the day will be a wrap-up party back inside the Horseshoe.

To start a team or submit a project, please visit unitedwaynwla.org/doc before April 19, 2019.